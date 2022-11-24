Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM-N Korea

PM voices 'great regret' over insulting remarks by N. Korean leader's sister

15:52 November 24, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday voiced "great regret" after North Korean leader's sister hurled insults against President Yoon Suk-yeol and made threats against South Korea for considering unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang.

In a statement earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jung, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, described President Yoon Suk-yeol and his government as "idiots who continue creating the dangerous situation" and a "running wild dog on a bone given by the U.S."

"They don't keep the minimum courtesy they have to basically keep. It is a great regret," Han told reporters, when asked about Kim's personal attack against Yoon.

"I think that our security cannot and should not be influenced by North Korea's conditions," Han said.

Kim's insults came two days after South Korea's foreign ministry said it was considering imposing new unilateral sanctions on North Korea over a recent barrage of missile launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last week.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a coordination meeting on key state affairs at the government complex in Seoul on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK