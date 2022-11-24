Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FIFA World Cup #football

(World Cup) S. Korea, Uruguay scoreless at halftime

22:50 November 24, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Uruguay were scoreless in the first half of their first Group H match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, with the South Americans striking the woodwork in late moments.

South Korea dodged a bullet when Diego Godin's header, set up by a corner in the 43rd minute, hit the bottom of the left post and rolled away from the goal.

Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea (R) reacts to a missed scoring opportunity against Uruguay during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

It was the closest either team came to score in a tightly-played opening 45 minutes at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min, still recovering from facial fractures, got the start wearing his now-signature black protective mask.

South Korea had their best look in the 34th minute, with Hwang Ui-jo airmailing a shot on an open chance after Kim Moon-hwan's low cross found him alone near the penalty mark.

The match's first shot attempt came off the foot of Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, whose volley sailed over the net following a long pass from Jose Maria Gimenez.

Ball possession numbers were almost dead even, while Uruguay had four shot attempts to South Korea's two.

Son Heung-min of South Korea (C) tries to dribble past Darwin Nunez (L) and Federico Valverde of Uruguay during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK