Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FIFA World Cup #football

(World Cup) S. Korea hold Uruguay to scoreless draw to start Group H play

23:57 November 24, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held the favored Uruguay to a scoreless draw to kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday, thanks to a combination of stingy defense and a bit of luck.

Uruguay, ranked 14th, struck the goal post twice in the teams' first Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, as the side each took a point from a tightly-contested match.

South Korea, world No. 28, first dodged a bullet when Diego Godin's header, set up by a Federico Valverde corner in the 43rd minute, struck the bottom of the left post and rolled away from the goal.

Then in the 89th, Valverde rang a hard shot off the left post to keep the match tied.

South Korea will be back at the same stadium at 4 p.m. Monday for their next Group H match against Ghana.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min, still recovering from facial fractures, got the start wearing his now-signature black protective mask.

South Korea had their best look in the 34th minute, with Hwang Ui-jo airmailing a shot on an open chance after Kim Moon-hwan's low cross found him alone near the penalty mark.

Son Heung-min of South Korea attempts a pass against Uruguay during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK