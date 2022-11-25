Friday's weather forecast
09:10 November 25, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/07 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/09 Sunny 60
Suwon 17/05 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 60
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 18/03 Sunny 20
Busan 20/10 Sunny 20
(END)