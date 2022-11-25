Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:10 November 25, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/07 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/09 Sunny 60

Suwon 17/05 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/04 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 18/03 Sunny 20

Busan 20/10 Sunny 20

(END)

