Girl group Le Sserafim to make Japanese debut in January

09:46 November 25, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Rising rookie girl group Le Sserafim will make a debut in Japan with its first Japanese-language single, "Fearless," on Jan. 25, the band's agency said Friday.

The single will contain three tracks -- Japanese versions of "Fearless," its hit debut song released in May, and "Blue Flame" and a new song, according to Source Music.

The K-pop quintet was on a songs chart of the U.S. Billboard for 19 consecutive weeks with the original debut EP "Fearless" while the music video for the song attracted more than 100 million YouTube views.

"Antifragile," the group's second EP, has surpassed 300 million streams on the world's largest music streaming platform Spotify.

A photo K-pop girl group Le Sserafilm, provided by Source Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

