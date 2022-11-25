Yoon's office denies he expressed aversion to opposition leader
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol never expressed an aversion to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung upon being advised to meet with him, the presidential office said Friday.
The denial comes after Yoo Ihn-tae, a former National Assembly secretary-general regarded as an elder of the main opposition Democratic Party, said in a CBS radio interview Thursday that Yoon was advised by his mentors to meet with DP leader Lee but that the president responded he dislikes Lee "as a human being."
"This is completely untrue," the presidential office said in a notice to the press. "President Yoon Suk-yeol has not received such suggestions from his acquaintances recently, and therefore, he has not made any special mention of the opposition leader."
Yoon has yet to meet with opposition leaders since taking office in May.
