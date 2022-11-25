S. Korea, int'l seabed agency discuss expanding cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the International Seabed Authority (ISA) discussed expanding cooperation in establishing international standards for managing commercial productions of deep-sea mineral resources, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Park Yong-min, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, met with ISA Secretary-General Michael Lodge a day earlier in Seoul and assessed there were many areas for cooperation in terms of supporting deep-sea mineral resource development for developing nations.
Lodge said international rules on the commercial production of deep-sea mineral resources need to be enacted through discussions between various interest groups and asked South Korea to continue to actively participate in related talks. The ISA, headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, was established under the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and its 1994 Agreement on Implementation. It has 167 member states.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)