Mother, daughter found dead in Seoul; delinquent gas bill found
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- A mother and her daughter were found dead in their home in Seoul's Seodaemun district, police said Friday, possibly connected to their financial difficulty.
No signs of a crime were found at the scene, according to the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station.
A delinquent gas bill and an eviction note were found plastered on their house door, suggesting they could have struggled with hardships under the social welfare radar.
Following a high-profile suicide of a mother and her two daughters in Seoul's Songpa district in 2014, the government has tried to fix its social welfare system so that it can locate and rescue those struggling outside of the social security nets.
The government has since collected information on people in vulnerable situations based on delinquent bills, and provided such information to regional governments in order to find needy people and come to their rescue.
The mother and the daughter were among the group, according to government officials in Seodaemun Ward.
