Summary of external news of North Korea this week

Nov. 25
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine vice speaker says N. Korean role in war with Russia can't be ruled out
SEOUL -- Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia cannot be ruled out, the first deputy chief of Ukraine's parliament said Thursday, amid U.S. allegations the North is providing Russia with artillery shells for use in the war against Ukraine.
Oleksandr Kornienko, first deputy chairman of the Ukraine parliament of Verkhovna Rada, made the remark during an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency, saying Iran has been supplying weapons to Russia and the situation could be similar with North Korea.
Defense chief calls for int'l support to induce N. Korea to give up nukes
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has asked for international support to help induce North Korea to abandon its nuclear program and return to dialogue during a regional defense forum in Cambodia, his ministry said Thursday.
Lee made the appeal Wednesday at a key session of the ninth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Siem Reap, Cambodia. It was attended by top defense officials of ASEAN member countries and others, including the United States, China and Japan.
N. Korea operates 414 official markets amid economic challenges: experts
SEOUL -- North Korea has more than 400 formal marketplaces across the country with their size gradually having expanded in recent years, experts here said Wednesday.
The number of markets in the reclusive North has increased to 414 this year, up slightly from 411 in 2016, according to analysis by Hong Min, director of the North Korea Research Division at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
S. Korean defense chief calls on China to play 'constructive' role over N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup asked China Wednesday to play a "constructive" role in addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and encouraging its return to dialogue during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Seoul's defense ministry said.
Lee met bilaterally with Beijing's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on the margins of the three-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which ends Thursday.
Girl seen at N. Korea's ICBM test launch deemed leader Kim's second child: spy agency
SEOUL -- A recently revealed daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to be his second child, Kim Ju-ae, a ruling party lawmaker quoted South Korea's state intelligence agency as saying Tuesday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency revealed the girl Saturday as it released photos of her accompanying the leader on his visit to oversee the country's launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day.
(LEAD) U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
WASHINGTON -- The United States called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take action against North Korea's recent missile provocations Monday, arguing failure to do so due to opposition from China and Russia has allowed Pyongyang to continue its provocative actions.
China again refused to hold Pyongyang accountable for its provocations in the 10th UNSC meeting of the year held on North Korea.
