Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(LEAD) S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will cremate the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near the inter-Korean border in July, as there has been no response from Pyongyang on the offer of returning it.
The unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs sought to notify the North of its plan to return the body and had set a deadline of Nov. 24 for Pyongyang to respond.
S. Korea's unification ministry expresses strong regret over 'deplorable' statement by N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL -- The South Korean government voiced strong regret Thursday over biting criticism of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration by the North Korean leader's sister, describing it as "deplorable."
"We consider it very deplorable that Vice Director Kim Yo-jong criticized the leader of our country with vulgar language today without showing even the most basic level of courtesy," the unification ministry said.
(LEAD) S. Korea releases booklet with details on Yoon's 'audacious plan'
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it will create a "strategic environment" for North Korea to return to the negotiating table in a booklet detailing the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's stated "audacious" proposal designed to help Pyongyang improve its economy in exchange for denuclearization.
The government will also provide support for eventually "normalizing" diplomatic ties between the North and the United States, according to the booklet released earlier in the day.
