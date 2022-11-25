Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 21 -- N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
22 -- N. Korean leader's sister denounces UNSC's 'double standards' over council meeting on recent ICBM launch
23 -- S. Korean defense chief calls on China to play 'constructive' role over N.K. threats
24 -- N. Korean leader's sister lambasts Yoon Suk-yeol gov't over talk of sanctions on Pyongyang
25 -- S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean found near border amid Pyongyang's silence
N. Korea holds national conference of security officers for socialist system
