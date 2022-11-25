2 S. Koreans, 17 Indonesians kidnapped by pirates in West Africa released unharmed: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans and 17 Indonesian sailors kidnapped on international waters in West Africa have been released unharmed, according to Seoul's foreign ministry officials Friday.
They said the sailors on board a 4,000-ton tanker, B Ocean, owned by South Korean shipping company SK Shipping Co. went missing at around 7 a.m. Thursday (Seoul time) when traveling in internationals waters 200 nautical miles south of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The two South Koreans were the captain and the ship's engineer.
An official said the sailors made contact with the company after being released at around 11:55 a.m. Friday. The pirates reportedly stole petroleum stored in the tanker and destroyed the ship's internal equipment.
According to officials, the ship is headed back to Abidjan. South Korea plans to ask an ally nation to escort the ship back to Abidjan.
