Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't ratchets up pressure against cargo truckers' strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP chair hits back at prosecutors' scrutiny into his bank account (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't considers ordering striking truckers to return to work (Donga Ilbo)

-- Truckers' strike cripples logistics, product delivery (Segye Times)

-- Key suspects say DP leader had share in Daejang-dong development project (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't mulls ordering striking truckers to return to work (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Single women's right to have children on their own (Hankyoreh)

-- Chance for World Cup round of 16 depends on match against Ghana (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corporate debt rate 4th highest in world (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor, SK On to build joint battery factory in U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)