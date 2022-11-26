Today in Korean history
Nov. 27
1598 -- A seven-year invasion of Korea by Japanese forces led by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi ends. The invasion seriously weakened Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
1953 -- President Rhee Syng-man holds a summit with his Taiwanese counterpart, Chiang Kai-shek.
1964 -- South Korea signs a friendship treaty with Taiwan.
2002 -- On behalf of U.S. President George W. Bush, then U.S. Ambassador to Korea Thomas Hubbard apologizes for the accidental deaths of two South Korean schoolgirls in a road accident involving a U.S. military vehicle.
2006 -- The presidential office retracts its nomination of Jeon Hyo-sook to become the country's first female chief of the Constitutional Court. In a breach of the Constitution, Cheong Wa Dae had Jeon resign as a justice of the court so she could serve a full six-year term as head of the court.
2014 -- South Korea and Japan hold the fifth round of talks in Seoul over Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
2015 -- South and North Korea agree to hold vice-ministerial government talks on Dec. 11 at the joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong as they seek to mend strained ties following a landmark deal in August on easing military tension.
