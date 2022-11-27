(3rd LD) 2 people presumed dead in helicopter crash in Yangyang
YANGYANG, South Korea, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- Two people are presumed dead after their helicopter crashed near a Buddhist temple in the eastern coastal county of Yangyang on Sunday, fire officials said.
The chopper crashed around 10:50 a.m. and burst into flames. Fire officials said the scene was difficult to reach because of the possibility of additional explosions.
They had earlier said they planned to deploy two choppers and first responders to search for survivors.
