(World Cup) Ghana defender to keep eye on every S. Korean player
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- As dangerous as Son Heung-min is for South Korea, Ghana defender Daniel Amartey said Sunday he will also keep an eye out for other attackers when the two countries clash at the FIFA World Cup this week.
"We have to watch everybody. Not just one player. Everyone is good," Amartey said at the official prematch press conference at the Main Media Centre in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Sunday. Ghana and South Korea will square off at 4 p.m. Monday at Education City Stadium, also in Al Rayyan.
Amartey, who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League, is already familiar with Son, who won the Golden Boot in the top English competition last season.
"I know he's very sharp," Amartey said of the South Korean captain. "We have to listen to our coach. We have the plans to stop him."
Ghana suffered a 3-2 loss to Portugal to begin their Group H play last Thursday. The match was scoreless at halftime before the teams traded punches over the final half hour or so.
South Korean players who watched the Ghana-Portugal match said they noticed holes behind the Ghana defense that could be exploited. Asked how Ghana could plug those gaps, Amartey said, "I think we learned (from the loss) and we'll move forward."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)