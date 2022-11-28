(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 28)

The country cannot revive its economy without increasing exports. That's why President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a conference to work out a new export strategy last Wednesday. The government and businesses should work together to beef up export industries by boosting their productivity and competitiveness. Companies need to take the lead in their technology prowess and product quality to dominate the global markets. It is also imperative for the country to diversify its export markets to reduce its excessive reliance on China.