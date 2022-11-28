Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Labor union of truckers, gov't to enter negotiations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea ready for match against Ghana (Kookmin Daily)
-- Truckers' strike affects gas stations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Provincial governments search households facing financial crisis (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Following truckers, labor unions of subways, railways could stage walkouts (Segye Times)
-- Despite eased real estate regulations, housing prices fall for 10th consecutive week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Comprehensive real estate tax no longer for rich households (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ukrainian children under threat of gunfire: 'We write poems when we feel afraid' (Hankyoreh)
-- One month after Itaewon crowd crush, sorrow remains (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike has ripple effects across industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups grapple with tight labor regulations (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North gives an honor to a launch platform (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim appears with daughter again, vows rapid nuclear buildup (Korea Herald)
-- Korean American seeks to represent voiceless (Korea Times)
