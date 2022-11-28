Korean-language dailies

-- Labor union of truckers, gov't to enter negotiations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea ready for match against Ghana (Kookmin Daily)

-- Truckers' strike affects gas stations (Donga Ilbo)

-- Provincial governments search households facing financial crisis (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Following truckers, labor unions of subways, railways could stage walkouts (Segye Times)

-- Despite eased real estate regulations, housing prices fall for 10th consecutive week (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Comprehensive real estate tax no longer for rich households (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ukrainian children under threat of gunfire: 'We write poems when we feel afraid' (Hankyoreh)

-- One month after Itaewon crowd crush, sorrow remains (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Truckers' strike has ripple effects across industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Startups grapple with tight labor regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

