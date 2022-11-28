(World Cup) PM orders safety measures over World Cup street cheering
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed authorities Monday to ensure safety measures for World Cup fans expected to turn up in large numbers for street cheering events as South Korea takes on Ghana later in the day.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to hold street cheering events in central Seoul to root for South Korea's second World Cup match in Qatar, although the state weather agency has predicted a cold wave and rain later in the day.
"The heads of local governments, and the heads of police and fire departments should inspect crowd management measures in advance in preparation for rain," Han said, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
Han also ordered the interior ministry, the welfare ministry and the land ministry to conduct inspections on relevant facilities to cope with the cold wave, the office said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)