Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon-truckers strike

Yoon to review order to force striking truckers to return to work

11:07 November 28, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will review an executive order to force striking truckers to return to work at a Cabinet meeting, a senior presidential official said Monday.

"(Yoon) will preside over a Cabinet meeting (Tuesday) to deliberate on the work resumption order for the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union," Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said in a statement.

"The rule of law in the labor-management relations should be firmly established," Yoon said during a meeting with senior presidential aides earlier in the day, according to Kim. "It is important to firmly establish law and order regardless of whether illegal acts happen on the labor or management side."

Yoon has warned of invoking the work resumption order as a nationwide walkout by the union entered its fifth day to demand the extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing basic wages.

The strike is the second of its kind in five months and threatens to disrupt supply chains amid post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Earlier in the day, the government raised its warning of a cargo transport disruption to the highest level.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during the inaugural meeting of export strategies at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Seoul on Nov. 23, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK