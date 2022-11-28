(LEAD) DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) pressed President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday to fire the interior minister to hold him to account over the Itaewon crowd crush as the party mulls impeaching or passing a no-confidence motion against the embattled minister.
On Friday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun gave Yoon until Monday to sack Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to hold him responsible for the bungled government response to the tragedy that killed 158 people, saying the National Assembly will take action on its own if Yoon defies the demand.
The remark was seen as a threat to impeach or pass a no-confidence motion against Lee.
"Choose now between the people and Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min," Park said in a Supreme Council meeting, noting the deadline has arrived. "Stop testing the people's patience and immediately sack Minister Lee,"
Unless Yoon complies with the demand, the National Assembly will take action starting Tuesday, Park said.
Park's counterpart from the ruling People Power Party, Rep. Joo Ho-young, denounced the DP's demand as unreasonable, saying a parliamentary investigation the rival parties plan to conduct is aimed at determining who is responsible for the tragedy.
Firing Lee before the investigation even begins makes no sense, Joo said.
PPP lawmakers taking part in a special committee overseeing the parliamentary probe also denounced the demand, saying they will consider quitting the committee should the DP push ahead with Lee's dismissal.
Observers project the DP will likely put forth a no-confidence or impeachment motion by Wednesday, aiming to pass it at the parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Both motions require the consent of one-third of lawmakers to be put to a vote and the approval of one-half of lawmakers to be passed.
The DP holds a majority in the National Assembly with 169 of 299 seats.
But a no-confidence motion, which is proposed to the president once it is passed at the National Assembly, is legally non-binding.
In September, Yoon rejected a no-confidence motion that the DP put forth against the foreign minister, holding him responsible for what it claimed was a disastrous overseas trip by the president.
An impeachment requires more concrete proof that the official in question has violated the Constitution or law in serving his or her role. Once it is passed by the parliament, the case is referred to the Constitutional Court for the final decision.
