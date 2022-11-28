Ruling party chief calls for tightening social safety net after deaths of struggling families
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party called Monday for tightening the social safety net in order to cover any blind spots in the wake of recent suicides by financially struggling families.
"We need to strengthen the social welfare net and minimize the blind spots. A march of horrible deaths should come to an end. That is the most important problem the political circle has to give answers to," Rep. Chung Jin-suk, the interim chief of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), said in a party meeting.
Last week, a mother and her adult daughter were found dead in their rental home in western Seoul while apparently suffering from financial difficulties. Two teenage brothers were also found dead in suspected suicides amid financial difficulties.
Chung called for the swift passage of the national budget, saying the spending plan includes expanding the social welfare system.
"To look after people's livelihoods and protect the socially vulnerable class, we should swiftly pass next year's budget through the National Assembly's plenary session and execute it quickly," Chung said, noting more people will face financial problems next year due to the bad economy.
