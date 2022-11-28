(World Cup) Injured defender Kim Min-jae to start vs. Ghana

There will be three new players Monday compared to the starting XI against Uruguay. Cho Gue-sung will get his first World Cup start at forward over Hwang Ui-jo. Kwon Chang-hoon and Jeong Woo-yeong will be the attacking midfielders, replacing Na Sang-ho and Lee Jae-sung. Kwon and Jeong will join captain Son Heung-min, back in the lineup wearing a protective mask over his surgically repaired face.