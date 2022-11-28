(World Cup) S. Korea trail Ghana 2-0 at halftime
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea found themselves down 2-0 against Ghana in the teams' second Group H match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Monday.
Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus had a goal apiece for Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.
South Korea had a scoreless draw against Uruguay in their first match Thursday, while Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 the same day.
South Korea had three new players in the starting lineup compared to last Thursday's scoreless draw against Uruguay. Forward Cho Gue-sung replaced Hwang Ui-jo up front, while Kwon Chang-hoon and Jeong Woo-yeong drew in as new attacking midfielders.
Center back Kim Min-jae was back in the starting lineup despite suffering a right calf muscle injury in the Uruguay match.
South Korea spent most of the early moments in the attacking zone, though their shot attempts were smothered by Ghanaian defenders crowding the box.
Ghana started finding their way into the South Korean zone with more frequency after about 20 minutes, and their pushback led to the match's first goal in the 24th minute.
Following Hwang In-beom's foul on the left wing, Jordan Ayew sent a free kick into the goalmouth. A mad scramble ensued and Mohammed Salisu managed to poke the ball home in the crowd.
Ghana held their breath during the video review, as the ball appeared to go off the hand of their captain Andre Ayew before finding its way to Salisu, but the goal stood.
It was Ghana's first shot attempt.
The goal seemed to go to Ghana players' legs, as they started pushing their way into the attacking third with increased ease. Ghana doubled the lead on their very next shot attempt 10 minutes later, when Mohammed Kudus sneaked behind the defense to head in a cross by Jordan Ayew.
South Korea, despite recording the match's first four shot attempts, came away emptyhanded after 45 minutes.
