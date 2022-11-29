Go to Contents
(World Cup) S. Korea fall to Ghana 3-2 for 1st loss in Group H

00:02 November 29, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea dropped to Ghana 3-2 in their second Group H match of the FIFA World Cup on Monday, as their furious comeback from an early deficit went for naught.

Mohammed Kudus had a brace for Ghana, including the game winner in the 68th minute, while Mohammed Salisu had the other Ghana goal at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha.

South Korean players react to a goal by Ghana during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

Forward Cho Gue-sung, in his first World Cup start, had both of South Korean goals in the losing cause.

South Korea, who had a goalless draw against Uruguay to start the tournament last Thursday, temporarily dropped to third place in Group H, Portugal, the 3-2 winners over Ghana last week, and Uruguay were scheduled to square off later Monday in Doha. Portugal and Ghana both have three points each.

South Korea will close out the group stage against Portugal at 6 p.m. Friday, back at Education City Stadium.

Cho Gue-sung of South Korea celebrates his goal against Ghana during the countries' Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Nov. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

