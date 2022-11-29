Korean-language dailies

-- First negotiations on truckers' strike end fruitlessly as expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bitter taste from Ghana; blow of one-goal gap (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to order cement, ready-mixed concrete truckers to return to work (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'We need to set straight rule of law in corporate-labor union relationship' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to activate 'selective return-to-work' order, including cement industry (Segye Times)

-- 50 universities in China stage protest on state control of public opinion (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Work-life balance story of old; nowadays income comes first (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cho Gue-sung's header goal of wonder; unsatisfied but thrilling night (Hankyoreh)

-- 'No compromise' as first negotiations on 'safety wage' end fruitlessly (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Truckers' negotiations unsuccessful so far; gov't hints at return-to-work order (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon calls for 'rule of law,' hints at return-to-work order (Korea Economic Daily)

