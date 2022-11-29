(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 29)

The space agency to be established in Korea will be an organization under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Such a meager footing of the agency sounds alarms as the space industry further expands to the defense, environment, maritime and other frontiers beyond the realm of science. If the space agency is placed under the ministry instead of taking a ministerial-level position, it will certainly face many hurdles in getting cooperation with other ministries or the private sector. In the case of NASA, its head must go through a hearing in the Congress to be appointed by the U.S. president.