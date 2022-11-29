Disney to showcase new movies, streaming content in Singapore
By Kim Eun-jung
SINGAPORE, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Entertainment giant Disney is set to unveil an expansive list of new films and shows in Singapore this week, with a focus on original content from the Asia-Pacific region to be streamed exclusively on Disney+.
Set to take place at the MBS Convention Center on Wednesday and Thursday, Disney Content Showcase will present some big films by the Walt Disney Company's subsidiaries and new originals coming to Disney+ globally.
Among them are highly-anticipated Korean original series, including "Connect" and "Big Bet," set for release on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, respectively.
Directed by the iconic Japanese director Miike Takashi, "Connect" features the kidnapping of Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-in) by a gang of organ harvesters who remove one of his eyes, which is later transplanted into the socket of a serial killer, Oh Jin-seop (Ko Kyung-pyo).
Left alive, the one-eyed Dong-soo begins to experience visions of horrific crimes from Jin-seop's perspective and chases him to stop the killings.
"Big Bet" tells the tale of Cha Moo-sik (Choi Min-sik), who rose to the top and became the legendary king of the casino in the Philippines but confronts unfortunate events. After getting tangled in a murder case, he is now faced with the ultimate bet with his life on the line to get back in the game.
The new drama series marks Choi's return to the small screen for the first time in 26 years. He has won global acclaims for his roles in "Oldboy" (2003) and "Lady Vengeance" (2005), and appeared in several other major films.
The two-day event will bring together renowned directors and top stars from across the Asia-Pacific region, who will introduce their new projects and engage with fans.
On Wednesday, some of the region's biggest entertainment stars will gather for a "blue carpet moment" to be held at Marina Bay Sands, including cast members Lee Dong-hwi and Heo Sung-tae of "Big Bet" as well as Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-pyo and Kim Hae-jun of "Connect."
