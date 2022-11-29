BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS will host an online talk show set to launch next week, the band's management agency said Tuesday.
The rapper also teased the show, "Suchwita," on the group's official YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, the previous day. The video showed him talk over a cup of liquor with his first guest, who appears to be his bandmate RM.
The show's title is short for "Time to drink with Suga" and a combination of the two words, "Suga" and "Daechwita," the name of the main track off his mixtape, "Agust D."
"Suchwita is a talk-show type content where Suga drinks and talks frankly with people from various fields," Big Hit Music said. "Suga will reveal the charms of guests with his talking skills, based on his knowledge of music and a wide range of issues."
"Suchwita" will premiere Monday on various online platforms, including Weverse, a K-pop fan community service, and YouTube.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)