Luxembourg crown price to meet Korean War veteran
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Crown Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie of Luxembourg is set to meet a Korean War veteran in Seoul on Tuesday as part of an event to honor the sacrifices of troops from the European country who fought in the 1950-53 conflict, the veterans ministry said.
The ministry set up the meeting between the crown prince and Kim Seong-su -- the 96-year-old veteran who was assigned to a Luxembourg unit during the conflict -- at the War Memorial of Korea in the capital.
Luxembourg, then a country of just about 200,000 people, sent a total of 100 combat soldiers to Korea to fight under the U.N. banner. Two of them were killed in action with 13 injuries, according to government data.
Crown Prince Guillaume plans to give Kim a thank-you message as well as a gift symbolic of Luxembourg's royal family, according to the ministry. Kim plans to share his memory about the bravery and sacrifices of the U.N. troops, the ministry said.
At the war memorial, Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and the crown prince will pay respects, and lay wreaths at a monument that commemorates the sacrifices of the fallen troops from Luxembourg.
The two sides will then have talks, where Park will express his gratitude over Luxembourg troops' dedication during the war.
Accompanied by Economic Minister Franz Fayot and other officials, the crown prince is visiting South Korea on an economic cooperation mission.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)