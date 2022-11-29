Gov't invokes return-to-work order on cement truckers amid prolonged strike
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea invoked a return-to-work order on truckers of the cement industry, the finance minister said Tuesday, pointing out their on-going strike weighs down on the national economy.
The decision came as thousands of truckers have been on a strike since Thursday, demanding the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates, which they call "wage for safe operation." The rules are set to expire at the end of this year.
The strike is the second of its kind in five months. On the previous day, the government raised its warning of a cargo transport disruption to the highest level.
The government and the truckers held their first negotiations Monday but failed to narrow differences.
