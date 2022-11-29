Go to Contents
Yoon issues executive order for striking cement-field truckers to return to work

11:23 November 29, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday issued an executive order for striking cement-field cargo truck drivers to return to work as a general strike by the unionized truckers entered its sixth day.

"Today, the government issues an administrative order for those refusing to transport goods in the cement sector to prevent a more serious crisis for the national economy and the people's livelihood," Yoon said, presiding over a weekly Cabinet meeting.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Nov. 29, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Construction and production sites across the country have stopped due to the suspension of cement and steel logistics, and our industrial base is in danger of being devastated. Even people's daily lives have been threatened," the president said.

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, under the wing of the militant labor umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, launched a nationwide strike last Thursday, the second of its kind in less than six months, urging the government to meet its demand to make minimum freight rates permanent to improve their working conditions.

