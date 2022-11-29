Seoul shares up 0.3 pct in late Tue. morning trade
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.32 percent higher late Tuesday morning, with auto and financial sectors leading the index and blue-chip tech stocks extending losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 7.81 points to 2,416.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.2 percent, and smaller rival Samsung SDI sank more than 1 percent. Chemical producer LG Chem fell 0.4 percent, and tech giant Samsung Electronics stayed flat.
Kia, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor, gained 1.2 percent. Leading banking firm KB Financial jumped more than 3 percent.
Shares in Korean Air and Asiana Airlines soared more than 2 percent and 12 percent, respectively, after British authorities gave a positive signal in its approval process for the merger of the two air carriers.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,330.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 10.1 won from Monday's close.
