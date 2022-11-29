Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Yoon issues executive order for striking cement-field truckers to return to work
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday issued an executive order for striking cement-field cargo truck drivers to return to work as a general strike by the unionized truckers entered its sixth day.
"Today, the government issues an administrative order for those refusing to transport goods in the cement sector to prevent a more serious crisis for the national economy and the people's livelihood," Yoon said, presiding over a weekly Cabinet meeting.
-----------------
Gov't invokes return-to-work order on cement truckers amid prolonged strike
SEOUL -- South Korea invoked a return-to-work order on truckers of the cement industry, the finance minister said Tuesday, pointing out their on-going strike weighs down on the national economy.
The decision came as thousands of truckers have been on a strike since Thursday, demanding the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates, which they call "wage for safe operation." The rules are set to expire at the end of this year.
-----------------
DP to push for impeachment of interior minister should Yoon snub no-confidence motion
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) threatened Tuesday to impeach the interior minister over the Itaewon crowd crush should President Yoon Suk-yeol reject a no-confidence motion the party plans to put forward this week.
On Monday, the DP decided to present a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min over the bungled emergency response to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul last month.
-----------------
37 smoking booths to be installed at Han River parks
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will install more smoking booths in Han River parks to minimize damage from secondhand smoke exposure, officials said Tuesday.
A total of 17 smoking rooms already have been installed in three riverside parks in the Yeouido, Ddukseom and Banpo districts, and the city government plans to add an additional 20 to bring the total to 37 by the end of the year, officials said.
-----------------
S. Korea, Luxemburg to boost ties in key minerals, space industry
SEOUL -- South Korea and Luxemburg agreed Tuesday to enhance cooperation for supply chains of key minerals, and space and aviation industries, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The consensus was made during a meeting between Deputy Trade Minister Moon Dong-min and Luxemburg's economic minister, Franz Fayot, held in the South Korean city of Asan, 86 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
(World Cup) After loss to Ghana, S. Korea can still reach knockouts with win, help from others
DOHA -- By losing to Ghana 3-2 in their second Group H match of the FIFA World Cup on Monday, South Korea dug themselves into a hole -- though it's not deep enough that they won't be able to get out of it.
Portugal became the first Group H team to grab a knockout berth Monday night by beating Uruguay 2-0. They have six points from two straight wins and will finish no lower than second place.
------------------
(World Cup) Youngster leaves lineup decision to coach, keeps focus on own performance
AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Coming off the bench for the second straight match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, midfielder Lee Kang-in was South Korea's most dangerous offensive player in the second half of a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday.
This begs the question: What if Lee had started the match and played the full 90 minutes?
------------------
Seoul shares up 0.3 pct in late Tue. morning trade
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 0.32 percent higher late Tuesday morning, with auto and financial sectors leading the index and blue-chip tech stocks extending losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had added 7.81 points to 2,416.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
(END)