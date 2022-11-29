Panel to rule on disclosure of presidential expenses
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Administrative Appeals Commission is expected to decide Wednesday whether the presidential office should disclose information about President Yoon Suk-yeol's off-the-book funds as demanded by a civic group.
The Korea Taxpayers Association filed a petition in early July, demanding the presidential secretariat reveal details of spending related to Yoon and first lady Kim Kun-hee watching a movie at a theater in Seoul on June 12.
The group also demanded information on presidential special activity expenditures, which are not officially recorded, since his inauguration on May 10.
The tribunal is scheduled to convene Wednesday to review the issue.
In a recent response to the commission, the presidential office refused the demand, saying such a disclosure "can cause a great danger to the president's security," a presidential official said.
The civic group said if the tribunal dismisses its request, it will file an administrative lawsuit against the presidential office.
