Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S. Korea on Wednesday
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- A cold wave advisory will be issued in Seoul and almost all other parts of the nation Wednesday as a cold snap is forecast to grip the nation following an unusually warm November, the weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave advisory will take effect in Seoul and many other major cities and regions, excluding the southern resort island of Jeju.
The advisory is issued when the morning low dives 10 degrees or more over a day to below 3 C.
The morning low is forecast to fall to minus 7 C in Seoul on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's 10 C, according to the KMA.
Some southern parts of the country and the southern resort island of Jeju will witness some rain or snow, the KMA said.
