2022 MAMA Awards to kick off in Japan

Launched in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards, the country's first awards ceremony centered on music videos, the event changed its name to the Mnet Asian Music Awards to reflect the shift of its focus to music and began to present awards in other Asian countries in 2009. CJ ENM changed the name again to the MAMA Awards this year under an ambitious plan to develop it into the world's No. 1 awards ceremony for K-pop music.