S. Korea eases travel advisories for 24 nations to lowest level
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has eased travel advisories for 24 countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, to the lowest level in line with the government's latest COVID-19 guidelines, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The level 2 alert, which was placed on the countries, also including France, Italy and Switzerland, was lowered one notch to level 1, according to the ministry. It also eased its separate special travel advisories for Sri Lanka, Cameroon and seven other countries down a notch to level 2.
The ministry said it decided to keep in place the current special travel advisories for 12 other nations, including Russia and South Africa.
