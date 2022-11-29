Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #travel advisory

S. Korea eases travel advisories for 24 nations to lowest level

16:09 November 29, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has eased travel advisories for 24 countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, to the lowest level in line with the government's latest COVID-19 guidelines, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The level 2 alert, which was placed on the countries, also including France, Italy and Switzerland, was lowered one notch to level 1, according to the ministry. It also eased its separate special travel advisories for Sri Lanka, Cameroon and seven other countries down a notch to level 2.

The ministry said it decided to keep in place the current special travel advisories for 12 other nations, including Russia and South Africa.

The foreign ministry office building in central Seoul (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK