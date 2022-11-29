Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Incheon District Court #trial #cruelty

Prison sentence sought for man for cruel acts against girlfriend

15:54 November 29, 2022

INCHEON, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday demanded five years in prison for a man accused of confining his girlfriend and forcing her to eat dog feces.

The man in his 20s was indicted in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on charges that included stalking, incarcerating and causing injury.

An image of a court trial provided by Yonhap News TV (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The man committed the crime in April after his girlfriend said she wanted to break up with him, according to the prosecution.

He went to her studio apartment, tied her hands and feet with adhesive tape, and kept her in the room for about five hours. He beat the victim, cut her hair and even forced her to eat dog feces.

She suffered serious injuries, including a broken rib.

He was also charged with stalking because he continuously called her after they split up.

The Incheon District Court is scheduled to hold his sentencing hearing on Jan. 12.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK