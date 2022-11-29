S. Korea to conduct bird flu tests on all poultry due to fast disease spread
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Tuesday it will carry out intense inspection of all poultry farms across the country next month and beef up quarantine steps due to the fast spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The country has confirmed a total of 25 bird flu cases at farms so far this year, most of which have occurred since mid-October.
The latest cases were reported at two farms in the southwestern city of Naju earlier in the day.
The number of bird flu cases among wild birds stood at 54, nearly quadrupled from 15 case logged during the same period a year earlier, according to the ministry.
To stem the spread of the disease, the government decided to conduct tests on all poultry raised at local farms next month, and inspect farms to see if they fully carry out due disinfection work, the ministry said.
Those who violate related rules will face a fine, it added.
South Korea is running a four-week special quarantine period through Dec. 23, which calls for disinfection work at all farms and related facilities twice a day.
