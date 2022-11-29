BOK to sell 7.8 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Dec.
16:52 November 29, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will sell 7.8 trillion won (US$5.9 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in December.
The amount is about 2.1 trillion won smaller than the MSB sale planned for this month, according to the Bank of Korea.
The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)