Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK #bond

BOK to sell 7.8 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Dec.

16:52 November 29, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will sell 7.8 trillion won (US$5.9 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in December.

The amount is about 2.1 trillion won smaller than the MSB sale planned for this month, according to the Bank of Korea.

The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK