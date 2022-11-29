(World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento apologizes to players for outburst after Ghana loss
DOHA, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea head coach Paulo Bento apologized to his players on Tuesday for getting himself suspended for the team's final group stage match at the FIFA World Cup, following his emotional outburst after a gut-wrenching loss from the previous day.
Bento was shown a red card in the immediate aftermath of South Korea's 3-2 loss to Ghana in Group H action at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. Referee Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle moments after South Korea had won a corner, and Bento and several other players immediately surrounded Taylor to plead their case for one last chance to take the kick. Bento in particular got into a heated exchange with Taylor.
The ejection means Bento will not be allowed to sit on the bench for South Korea's final group match against Portugal on Friday. His top assistant Sergio Costa will be in charge, with South Korea having to win just to have a shot at advancing to the knockout stage.
"I'd like to tell my players that I am sorry," Bento said Tuesday through an interpreter before the team's training session at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. "I didn't have the best of reactions to the situation. I am human, after all. I think I didn't have enough respect for the referee who works in the Premier League. I am really sorry to my players."
Bento said he blames no one but himself for being suspended for South Korea's must-win match, but added he trusted his lieutenants' ability to handle the task.
"I have competent and capable coaches on the staff," said Bento, who will not be allowed to communicate with any of his coaches in any way during the match, per FIFA rules. "They've been running training sessions with me all along. It will not be exactly the same as having me on the bench, but they're good enough to do the job."
