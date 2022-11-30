Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Transport workers' union considers injunction against return-to-work order (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2,500 striking cement truckers ordered to return to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Truckers union disobeys return-to-work order; subway workers to go on strike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't invokes 1st return-to-work order (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition eyeing impeachment of interior minister following no-confidence motion presentation (Segye Times)
-- Yoon gov't confronts workers' union head on (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon invokes 1st return-to-work order, vows 'no compromise' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrant sought for ex-national security adviser in fisheries official's death (Hankyoreh)
-- Cold snap forecast to grip nation today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's chip dominance being shaken by strong U.S., Taiwanese advances (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 2,500 striking workers ordered to return to work (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Strike still threatened for Seoul Metro on Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon issues executive order against striking truckers as crisis bites (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon signs executive order for striking truckers back to work (Korea Times)
