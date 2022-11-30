Go to Contents
Trade terms worsen for 19th straight month in Oct.

12:00 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 19th straight month in October due to a rise in import prices, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods came to 84.74 in October, down 7.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

From a month earlier, the index rose 1.5 percent.

The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.

Export prices fell 3.5 percent on-year in October, but import prices rose 4.3 percent over the same period, the data showed.

