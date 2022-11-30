Go to Contents
Maldives expert leading WHO's operation in Pyongyang

09:27 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed a public health expert of the Maldives as its representative to North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.

Ahmed Jamsheed Mohamed, who holds a medical degree, assumed the post on Aug. 3, 2022, having worked as deputy representative of the WHO to Bangladesh.

He is familiar with Pyongyang, as he served as the WHO's acting representative there in 2019, the U.N. agency said.
(END)

