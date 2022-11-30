Samsung Heavy wins 331.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has bagged a 331.3 billion-won (US$250 million) order to build one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an Oceanian shipper.
Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing that it will deliver the vessel to the undisclosed shipping company by December 2025.
Samsung Heavy has clinched orders to build 36 LNG carriers this year, or 73 percent of its total orders and its largest yearly record for LNG vessel orders.
The shipbuilder has obtained $9.4 billion worth of orders so far this year, or 107 percent of its yearly order target at $8.8 billion.
It marks the second straight year that the shipyard has exceeded the yearly order goal. Last year, Samsung Heavy bagged orders worth $12.2 billion, or 134 percent of its full-year target.
Samsung Heavy, the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate Samsung Group, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co.
