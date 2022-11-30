Go to Contents
S. Korea starts deploying new handheld mine detector

10:36 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday started deploying a new mine detector capable of locating non-metal objects, such as those made of wood, the state arms procurement agency said.

The deployment of the detector, PRS-20K, comes as the military has sought to replace its aging PRS-17K detectors that are unable to discover non-metal explosives, such as wooden-box landmines apparently from North Korea.

Developed in December 2020, the new detector employs Ground Penetrating Radar technology using radio waves to identify underground structures and features, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Last year, DAPA signed a contract with local firm Hanwha Systems Co. to mass-produce the new detector.

The mine detector will be used to clear mines along the lines of ground operations during wartime and conduct peacetime operations to remove stray mines near the inter-Korean border, and recover the remains of troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said.

This image, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, shows newly developed mine detector PRS2-K. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

