Seoul shares up late Wed. morning on techs, financials

11:42 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.25 percent higher Wednesday morning, turning from a weak start earlier, buoyed by gains in tech and financial stocks.

Major banking firm KB Financial rose 2.5 percent, and its rival Shinhan Financial went up 1.5 percent.

BGF Retail, a major convenience store operator, climbed 2.7 percent.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics advanced 0.7 percent.

Top battery makers and refiners trended in negative terrain. LG Energy Solution fell more than 1 percent, and SK Innovation slid 1.5 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,324.00 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.6 won from Tuesday's close.

