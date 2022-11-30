Court upholds restraining order against YouTuber accused of tailing justice minister
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court has upheld a restraining order against a YouTuber accused of tailing Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon on his way home for a month.
The YouTuber from Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, a left-wing channel, was accused of fomenting intimidation by following Han on his way home multiple times in August and September in a vehicle without prior notice.
Granting a request by police, the Seoul Central District Court issued a restraining order against him last month, but the YouTuber appealed the decision.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reaffirmed the restraining order.
The protective order, effective until the end of Wednesday, prohibits the YouTuber from getting within a 100-meter radius of an attendant of Han and his residence or contacting him via mobile phone or email.
It means the YouTuber cannot approach Han while an attendant is around.
On Monday, Han reportedly filed a complaint with the police against YouTubers affiliated with the channel on trespassing and other charges after they came to the minister's home unannounced and rang the doorbell the previous day.
