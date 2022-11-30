Disney to expand production slate in Asia-Pacific region
By Kim Eun-jung
SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Walt Disney Co. will expand collaborations with talented Asian content creators to uncover stories that can resonate with local audiences and shine on the world stage, the chief of its Asia-Pacific business said Wednesday.
The entertainment giant reviewed its business this year in the Asia-Pacific region and presented over 50 new theatrical and streaming content from Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Lucasfilm, as well as Disney + and Disney+ Hotstar, during Disney Content Showcase in Singapore.
Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said the company is focusing on developing more localized content, such as Korean dramas and Japanese animations, to better target audiences and bring them to the global market.
"We want to serve our viewers in every market with globally branded content like Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, as well as locally produced stories that resonate with them, while also taking the best of those stories global," Kang said during the event held at Marina Bay Sands.
Disney's streaming service released 45 new Asia-Pacific titles over the year, with several shows gaining commercial and critical success.
The total hours of locally produced Asian content streamed on Disney+ is eight times more than it was a year ago, and Korean series were the most popular in the region, according to the company.
Two Korean dramas, "Big Mouth" and "Soundtrack #1," and the reality show "In the Soop: Friendcation", which stars K-pop sensation BTS member V and Korean actor Park Seo-joon, were among the top three most-watched titles in the majority of Asia-Pacific markets in the week of their premieres, it noted.
